Younger readers won’t remember this but thirty years ago (yes, older readers, doesn’t time fly!) Allied Dunbar ran a TV ad where a middle-aged man finds a pregnancy test in the bathroom and immediately berates his teenage daughter about being careful only to find out it his wife who is pregnant. The ad then breaks into the 1930s Irving Berlin song, ‘There May be Trouble ahead’.

If the re-election of Donald Trump is a surprise political baby, then the role of Elon Musk as the power behind the throne is an unwanted twin. The richest man in the world who owns a car company, X, the world’s largest social media platform, and who has a hobby of trying to send people to Mars, is important in his own right but his unofficial position which is to be constantly at Trump’s side and ear makes him even more powerful, and dare I say it, dangerous?

No one outside Trump’s inner circle knows exactly how much the president-elect is influenced by him; the conventional wisdom is that two such gigantic egos cannot share the same space but does that not depend on how much of a role Musk paid in getting Trump back into office? Put crudely, does Musk have the goods on Trump? Does he know where the political bodies are buried? He certainly does not seem to be the going quietly type. I suspect therefore, this unlikely tandem act may endure a lot longer than people expect.

Trump is not yet sworn in and already his wrecking ball is thumping into the walls of the established world order. He has announced his desire to annex Canada and has threatened economic pressure if a country which has King Charles as its head of state, does not submit. Greenland is also on the Trump menu, supposedly for reasons of national security even though the United States already has a base there and the US has been completely secure since the British burnt down the White House in 1814. Oh, and let’s not forget the threat to invade Panama. With friends like Trump’s America, who needs enemies?

Whatever might be next? Well possibly regime change in the UK and Germany. Musk disapproves of both governments and is using his platform to undermine Keir Starmer. He sees the Reform Party as the vehicle to have a government more to his ideological liking. Seeming ignorant that Reform is a limited company under the control of Nigel Farage, Musk has called for Farage, obviously not extreme enough, to be replaced by lee Anderson. In Germany, Musk’s preference is the AfD, Alternativ für Deutschland, a party widely regarded as neo-Nazi.

Where all this will end heaven only knows. In an interview with Don Lemon, Musk said he is ‘almost always sober’ during late night and early morning’ posting sessions. Let he who is without sin cast the first tweet (sorry Elon) but few of us can count our followers by the tens of millions. Musk went on to say:

“There are times when I have sort of a … negative chemical state in my brain, like depression I guess, or depression that’s not linked to any negative news, and ketamine is helpful for getting one out of the negative frame of mind.” He added that he has a prescription for the drug from “an actual, real doctor” and uses “a small amount once every other week or something like that.”

What is much more concerning than prescription drug use is the fact that Musk does not appear to have a filter. He says what he likes because he can and clearly enjoys his immense power and the attention that gives him. How much of that will translate into US government policy remains to be seen.

It will also be interesting to see what impact Trump has on Irish/American relations. If people thought ‘Genocide Joe’ was bad, Trump is likely to be worse. He has threatened on three occasions ‘that all hell will break loose’ if the Israeli hostages taken on October 7th 2023 are not released. Given that Israel has proved perfectly capable of turning Gaza into masonry dust without direct US involvement, I can only assume these remarks are directed at Iran. Israel has made no secret that it sees Iran as its major security threat and in MAGA world, the security needs of Israel are paramount. Let’s see how Trump reacts to White House boycotts on Saint Patrick Day or being lectured in his own lounge.

Trump is the most transactional of men. The bottom line in any arrangement is what is in it for him? He demands not only loyalty but subservience and that applies to nations as much as people. He does not need to worry about re-election or even domestic, American opinion. In short, only perhaps China has the power to reign him in and Trump is overtly hostile to Beijing.

As the song says, ‘There may be Trouble Ahead… so let’s face the music and dance’