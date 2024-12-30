Jimmy Carter Dies

There maybe something poetic that in the dying days of a Democratic Presidency, a former Democratic President passes away, but it is no less sad for the poignancy of the symbolism. President Jimmy Carter died yesterday at the age of 100 and as befits an individual of his standing the tributes came thick and fast, especially from those who have also occupied the Oval Office at one time or another.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden said of his predecessor that, “Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well. With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us.”

“He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism. We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.”

Former President Barack Obama wrote of Carter that, “Elected in the shadow of Watergate, Jimmy Carter promised voters that he would always tell the truth. And he did — advocating for the public good, consequences be damned. He believed some things were more important than reelection — things like integrity, respect, and compassion. Because Jimmy Carter believed, as deeply as he believed anything, that we are all created in God’s image.

“Whenever I had a chance to spend time with President Carter, it was clear that he didn’t just profess these values. He embodied them. And in doing so, he taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service. In his Nobel acceptance speech, President Carter said, “God gives us the capacity for choice. We can choose to alleviate suffering. We can choose to work together for peace.” He made that choice again and again over the course of his 100 years, and the world is better for it.”

Former President George W.Bush wrote that, “James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his community, and his country. President Carter dignified the office. And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn’t end with the presidency. His work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations.We join our fellow citizens in giving thanks for Jimmy Carter and in prayer for his family.”

Former President Bill Clinton (who was recently hospitalised with the flu) alongside his wife, former secretary of state (and former Presidential candidate) Hilary Clinton together said that Carter, “lived to serve others – until the very end.From his commitment to civil rights as a state senator and governor of Georgia; to his efforts as president to… secure peace between Egypt and Israel at Camp David; to his post-presidential efforts at the Carter Center supporting honest elections, advancing peace, combating disease, and promoting democracy… he worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world.”

And former President, and President-Elect Donald Trump said that, “Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History. The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude. Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers.”

As Washington prepares for Carter’s State funeral (details of which are yet to be announced at the time of writing and which is surely to be among the last major occasions Joe Biden presides over as President) it is worth reflecting on the legacy of President Carter. Jonathan Alter writes in ‘The Guardian’ that the traditional perception of Carter as something of a failed President but a successful former President is wrong.

“Carter – the longest-lived and longest-married US president – is unlikely to be placed in the first rank of American leaders, but his single four-year term is now seen in a much better light than it was when he was best known for the seizure of American hostages in Iran and for his crushing loss to Ronald Reagan in 1980.”

“The easy shorthand on Carter – inept president but superb former president – is a major oversimplification. In office, Carter was a political failure but a policy success, with a string of unheralded accomplishments and a partially fulfilled vision of peace and a clean energy future. He was an austere, non-ideological, moral leader who didn’t like to think of himself as a politician and operated as one only during campaigns.”

History will provide a final verdict on Carter’s Presidency and it will surely be a fruitful arena for debate, but it seems consensus exists that he was indeed a superb former President.

As the Carter Center he founded wrote on their website to mark his passing…

“The global staff of The Carter Center mourns the passing of our visionary founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, whose long life of selfless service to humanity has left a lasting mark on us and on the world. President Carter believed in giving every effort, as broadly as possible, to make a positive difference in the world. His legacy will remain an ongoing inspiration to us at The Carter Center and to everyone who believes in compassion, justice, and human rights. We shall miss President Carter’s strong leadership and profound humility as we carry on his work of waging peace, fighting disease, and building hope.”

