Joe Biden pardons his son Hunter…

"Joe Biden" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

After saying for years that he would not interfere in the legal process, Joe Biden backtracked on his promises and pardoned his son Hunter. Hunter Biden was facing the prospect of years in prison over charges relating to gun possession and tax fraud. Here is the pardon:

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.

“Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form.

“Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.

“The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election.

“Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong. There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution.

“In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.

“For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth. They’ll be fair-minded. Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further.

“I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

This is the same Joe Biden who championed the 1994 crime law that led to the mass incarceration of mainly poor black men for the possession of even small amounts of drugs. It is a pity Biden’s concern about addiction did not apply to them.

Biden’s legacy is in tatters. His unwavering support for the Israeli Army Genocide in Gaza was the last straw for many people. Combined with hanging on far too long to allow a proper Democrat Presidential Contenders campaign, he is not the flavour of the month with many.

He thinks he has nothing to lose by pardoning his son, and let’s face it, he would be right.

