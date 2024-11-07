Irish General Election expected to be on Friday 29 November…

From the BBC:

The Taoiseach has said the general election in Ireland will be called on Friday.

A general election must be called in the Republic of Ireland before the term ends on March 2025.

Simon Harris, the leader of Fine Gael, told Irish broadcaster RTÉ News that the likely polling day will be Friday 29 November.

“It is my intention to seek the dissolution of the Dáil on Friday, and I hope we have polling day on 29 November,” Harris said, before saying “there you go, clarity”.