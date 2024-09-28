Weekly Bulletin…

Political, policy and regulatory developments impacting Northern Ireland

What you need to know this week

Housing developers could be asked to pay water costs

Under new proposals being considered by the Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd housing developers could be asked to pay to upgrade water treatment works to address NI’s ongoing housebuilding crisis. The Minister told BBC News that his Department is examining if new legislation will be required to allow for these developer contributions. In 2023, housebuilding in NI fell to a 60-year low, partly due to restrictions on any new connections to the underfunded water system. As a result, plans for an estimated 19,000 homes are being held up. The Minister has said that NI Water needs further investment to fulfil one of the key priorities in the Programme for Government to provide more social, affordable, and sustainable housing. The Minister told the Infrastructure Committee this week that he was “keen” to engage developers and encourage them to contribute to improve NI’s sewerage systems, this can include developer led contributions and sustainable urban drainage schemes he said.

What Next: Chief Executive of the Construction Employers Federation NI Mark Spence warned about the impact this was having on the industry. Mr Spence called for an independent, expert-led review into how to fund NI Water, an idea which has also been supported by the Northern Ireland Audit Office.

MLAs clash over Education Minister’s meeting with Loyalist Communities Council

The Education Committee is to write to Minister Paul Givan seeking clarification over why he met with representatives of loyalism, the Belfast Telegraph reports. The Department of Education said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss “range of issues relating to education underachievement in loyalist areas and share information on the Department’s RAISE programme and other relevant initiatives”. However, in a statement, the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), which represents the views of the UDA, UVF and Red Hand Commando paramilitary groups, said it had also raised concerns about the proposed Irish school in east Belfast. Representatives from the LCC said they had told the Minister the proposed school “has no meaningful support from the local unionist and loyalist population and no consultation had taken place with local residents”. On Wednesday (25 September), the Education Committee held a contentious meeting, during which DUP member David Brooks said that there are “double standards” applied when political unionism engages with loyalism, and raised the “republican background” of Sinn Féin MLAs Gerry Kelly, and Pat Sheehan, who also sits on the Education Committee.

What Next: Meanwhile, Irish language campaign group Conradh na Gaeilge, has been publicly critical of the Minister’s decision to meet with the LCC, stating that their request to meet with the Minister in February of this year, after the return of devolution, was declined without explanation.

Infrastructure committee chair says underinvestment is harming economic competitveness

Northern Ireland’s “creaking” water infrastructure is undermining the region’s economic competitiveness, Deborah

MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone told her party conference last weekend, that the hold-ups in house building and pollution incidents caused by under-investment are more than “mere inconveniences” but rather serve to “undermine our economy, our competitiveness and overall quality of life.”

What Next: Mrs Erskine said that her party was working with the other Executive parties on an investment strategy that will “target intervention in roads, transport, schools, health facilities, social housing, water infrastructure and a range of other areas”.

Stakeholder Watch

NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP (Labour, Leeds South): “It was a great honour to address the Labour Party Conference as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. I reflected on just how far NI has come since Mo Mowlam and the 1997 Labour government entered office, and on the many opportunities that now beckon.”

Paul Frew MLA [DUP, North Antrim]: “Great contribution from DUP Colleague Phillip Brett this morning on the Consultation on proposed Public Health Bill during members statements. You can see the discomfort on UUP benches, I’m glad & thankful for my Party’s stance during covid & the ongoing fight for our freedoms

Colin McGrath MLA [SDLP, South Down]: “While it was welcome to actually pass a budget yesterday [Mon 23 Sep], the Executive need to be honest: in the face of insufficient funding, will they revenue raise or cut budgets? We wait with bated breath!”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Féin, Mid-Ulster): “”This week, thousands of families will begin to see reduced childcare costs under the new Childcare Subsidy Scheme. We will continue working in the Executive to make childcare more affordable for families and providers.”

Other Stories

In his first address to the DUP conference as party leader, Gavin Robinson promised a “new approach” to how the party does business. Speaking to delegates on Saturday (21 September), Mr Robinson acknowledged that the last six months had been challenging, and said that the party needed to “work to re-engage with communities across Northern Ireland”. He also noted that he was “not prepared to be part of a cycle of pro-union in-fighting.” BBC News NI noted that Robinson’s speech was light on detail of how he plans to change how the party carries out internal business, but wrote that it is clear that the party is rallying around Robinson.

The Assembly passed a motion yesterday (Tuesday 24 September) calling for the UK Government to introduce legislation for votes at 16, according to the Belfast Telegraph. It is the second motion of its kind to pass in the Assembly, after MLAs voted in favour of lowering the voting age in 2012. The Alliance Party tabled an Amendment to the Sinn Féin motion, adding that the curriculum should be revised to include lessons on the voting process and greater civic education. The motion was met with opposition from the DUP, with North Belfast MLA Brian Kingston said the change would “put schools on the front line of political campaigning”. Sinn Féin, Alliance, the UUP, and the SDLP all supported the motion, whilst the DUP and TUV voted against. SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said Stormont should go further and ask for the power to lower the voting age be devolved to the Assembly. Those aged 16 in Scotland and Wales are already able to vote in council and their devolved parliamentary elections.

Half of Premier League football clubs have advertised gambling on web pages aimed at, or featuring, under-18s, the Irish Examiner reports. Last year, Premier League clubs signed up to new rules for sponsorship drafted in collaboration with the gambling industry’s lobby group, the Betting and Gambling Council (BGC). The move was designed to show

impact it could have on young and vulnerable people. However, 10 of 20 Premier League clubs did not appear to be abiding by their own code, according to an investigation by the Guardian. Betting logos and links to online gambling sites appeared in sections of club websites designed to appeal to children. Charles Ritchie, of the campaign group Gambling With Lives, said fresh concerns about gambling logos attached to content aimed at minors indicated that “nothing’s been learned”. “The gambling industry continues to use football clubs to ensure young fans are just a click away from harmful products,” he said.

Across the Border

Leo Varadkar says vote on Irish unity could involve a ‘two-stage referendum’

A vote on Irish unity could be held as a “two-stage referendum”, former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said. Mr Varadkar told the Irish Times having a first vote on the idea in principle, and a second vote with a new constitution in place, could encourage greater engagement and greater willingness to accept the democratic outcome. It was one of a number of proposals put forward by the former Taoiseach at the event organised by the SDLP’s New Ireland Commission, which also included having the Dáil and Seanad sit in Stormont for part of the year, and having a president and vice-president, one from each community. Varadkar’s comments were met with mixed reaction across the political community: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald quipped that Varadkar had “found his inner Shinner,” but welcomed his suggestion that every party should make reunification an objective rather than an aspiration. Meanwhile, DUP MPs were unsparing in their criticism, the News Letter reported. Strangford MP Jim Shannon said Mr Varadkar needed to “wise up and catch up to reality,” and East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson called his comments “arrogant” and “reckless.”

Government intends to resolve zoned land tax in time for Budget

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said the “intention” is to have the residential zoned land tax issue resolved in time for next week’s Budget, RTÉ News reports. Speaking during Thursday’s (26 September) Dáil leaders’ questions debate, the Tánaiste said that discussions are still taking place between Coalition leaders on the issue The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) described the tax as a “crucial” measure to tackle the issue of land hoarding. However, it was at the centre of what RTÉ describes as “an early budget row,” when Fianna Fáil Minister for Finance Jack Chambers suggested that the tax may need to be deferred due to a potential unintended impact on “active” farmers. The Green Party in particular pushed back on the suggestion, insisting the tax must be introduced in the Budget. Mr Martin said that the intention was still to introduce the tax before the budget and exclude active farmers, saying “the issue will be resolved.”

Sinn Féin budget, not Govt’s, would benefit average worker by €1,000, claims Pearse Doherty

On Thursday (26 September), Sinn Féin launched its alternative budget. The Journal reports that finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said that his party’s plan would make working people €1,000 better off, rejecting the same claim made by Finance Minister Jack Chambers earlier this week. Sinn Féin proposals include a two-tier abolition of the Universal Social Charge, scrapping the TV license, a €1.10 increase in the minimum wage, and €4 billion of capital investment, mostly allocated to housing. Mr Doherty argued that the budget surplus could accommodate the proposed tax cuts; comparing his party’s plan to the coalition’s, he noted that “the government are going to cut taxes to the tune of €1.4 billion euro. Do the government need to find new taxes to fund that package? No, they don’t, and neither do we,” he said. The party also announced that it would allocated €3 million to running a citizen’s assembly on constitutional change before holding a referendum on Irish unity. Additionally, it would spend €8 million on conducting “Irish unity research”.

What we’re reading

Andrew Webb: Casement and city deals – another fine mess

Writing in Thursday’s Irish News, Grant Thornton chief economist Andrew Webb laments that Northern Ireland will “wave goodbye to sharing in the economic windfall” of Euro 2028, after the announcement the Casement Park will not be built in time to host any games at the tournament. His research had suggested that hosting five games would have brought a

moment,” despite the fact that the UK government has now rowed back. He writes that while “Sir Keir Starmer has been at pains to point out that the budget in October will have to be painful to maintain fiscal prudence,” he has “no sympathy for choosing austerity.” Webb proposes alternatives, such as changing the fiscal rules, or paying less interest to banks, via the Bank of England, for holding reserves, but warns that Labour is likely to take a “tightening of the belt approach” that may have “significant negative consequences for our [NI’s] ability to address long standing challenges.”

Forward Look

Friday 27 – Saturday 28 September 2024

Sinn Féin Ard Fheis: Technological University of the Shannon, Athlone

Saturday 28 September 2024

UUP Autumn Conference: Crowne Plaza, Belfast

Sunday 29 September – Wednesday 2 October 2024 Conservative Party Annual Conference: The ICC, Birmingham

Saturday 5 October 2024

SDLP Annual Party Conference: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast

Monday 7 October 2024

UK Parliament returns from Conference Recess

Wednesday 30 October 2024

Chancellor Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP will deliver the UK Government’s Autumn Budget.

Monday 4 November 2024

NI Executive Draft Programme for Government 2024 – 2027: Public consultation closes.

