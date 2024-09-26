George Mitchell says turn that frown upside down…

selective focus photography of brown dog on sofa
Photo by Sophie Elvis on Unsplash

I can but assume George must read Slugger as we elevate complaining to an art form here. Speaking to John Manley in the Irish News, he had this to say:

“I love Northern Ireland, and I really like the people here, but I think that they’re way too self critical. I think the comparisons people make here are not between Northern Ireland and some other society, but between Northern Ireland and some abstract notion of a perfect society that doesn’t exist.”

He said a “more realistic assessment” of the region is a “place of people with great energy, determination, great skill and an opportunity to meet the needs that people here have and people everywhere have.

“The same basic desires: a decent job, a decent home, and, most importantly, a chance to get your children off to a good start in life, good education, good health care, good learning; and I believe this is, and will increasingly be, a society of that kind.”

The former Democratic Party Senate majority leader’s latest visit coincides with the sod-cutting ceremony and fundraising campaign for new premises for the Senator George J Mitchell institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice at Queen’s.

Mind you, the rain and wind today in Belfast would scunder anyone.



