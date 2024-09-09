Stephen Farry resigns as Alliance deputy leader…

After losing his North Down seat to independent unionist Alex Easton, Stephen Farry seems to be taking a break from politics*.

Over the past eight years, I have been honoured to be Alliance Party Deputy Leader. This is my personal statement as I announce that I am stepping down from this role. I want to thank everyone for their support over this time, and look forward to new opportunities. pic.twitter.com/VUrvt90hhh — Dr Stephen Farry (@StephenFarryND) September 8, 2024

In my view, this is no bad thing. I don’t think it’s healthy for democracy to have the same people involved for decades.

Mind you, the good people of Northern Ireland seem to disagree with me on this front and happily elect the same old faces.

I wish Stephen the best of luck with whatever he does next.

* Just thinking ‘taking a break from politics’ is an excellent euphemism for not getting elected…

