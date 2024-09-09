Petrol down to £1.29 a litre, home heating oil also low…

I was passing one of the Go stations and noticed petrol was down to £1.29. That’s the lowest it’s been since the pandemic and all our cars became expensive inanimate objects.

Home heating oil is also at a low. Clickoil offering 500 litres for £285.

When prices are low I like to stock up on petrol. I store it in old 2 litre milk cartons under the stairs next to the electric meter and those fireworks I have been storing for Halloween. What could possibly go wrong?

I jest of course. I have bought an electric car so no more trips to the pump for me!

I shall write a post soon about my electric car experience.

