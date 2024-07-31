Final report from the All-Island Strategic Rail Review is published…

Airport rail links and a proposed new station at Craigavon are among the recommendations of the final report from the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

But restoring a railway line to Enniskillen has been ruled out.

The report was published in draft form in July 2023, with a consultation afterwards.

Among its recommendations were connections to international airports and the restoration of the line from Londonderry to Portadown with a view to increasing North West connectivity.

The final version now contains 32 recommendations.