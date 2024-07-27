Concerns raised that a rebuilt Casement Park might be renamed after a Republican…

Unionist caller to BBCNI radio this morning. Wait for it… “We're not stupid, if Casement Park is built they'll change the name to honour a Republican" pic.twitter.com/Jlej6dBcOW
— Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) July 26, 2024
Sometimes the jokes just write themselves…
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
Discover more from Slugger O'Toole
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.