Eight NI journalists were under routine surveillance by the PSNI…

There are pretty serious allegations against the PSNI here:
The documents show the surveillance started in 2007/8 and went on for a decade, involving a small group of journalists who were, in the words of one detective, “always looking for a story”, https://t.co/DwTUIomJ17
— Allison Morris (@AllisonMorris1) May 8, 2024
This is the document which was today approved for release by the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, which proves that there was a routine “defensive operation” every 6 months interrogating the communication data of journalists who were “always looking for a story”. pic.twitter.com/8xg8MG01sV
— KRW Law Human Rights (@KRWLaw) May 8, 2024
Account for general posts
Discover more from Slugger O'Toole
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.