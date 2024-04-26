Slugger TV talks with Senator Mal O’Hara

| Readers 149

Slugger TV – 26th April 2024 from Northern Visions NVTV on Vimeo.

Slugger TV speaks with Green Party Leader, Senator Mal O’Hara about the future of the Greens, remaining in government in the Republic and the party’s strategy going into GE 2020.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Recent posts

David McCann

Slugger TV talks with Senator Mal O’Hara

Brian O'Neill

The world is just one big monopoly game for the super rich…

Arnold Carton

Atonement and Scapegoats…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation