Alliance MLA Patrick Brown resigns his South Down seat

Photo: Tjowie

From the BBC:

The Alliance Party is to begin the process of finding a replacement for Patrick Brown after he unexpectedly quit Stormont.

Announcing the news on Tuesday, a spokesperson said the resignation was due to “personal reasons”.

The party now has seven days to co-opt a replacement for Mr Brown to the assembly.

Under Stormont rules, Alliance can choose someone to fill the vacant seat without the need for a by-election.

Those internal processes to find a replacement will begin on Tuesday, Alliance sources told BBC News NI.

Sam McBride adds …

