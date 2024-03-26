Slugger TV – Looming Elections and Political Futures #ImagineBelfast

Filmed in front of a live audience at the Imagine! Festival of Ideas and Politics, Slugger O’Toole convened a panel to discuss the year of elections that await us, and the political futures of some of the key figures who will be fighting for their seats and their jobs.

Back on the evening of Friday 22 March, David McCann was joined by University of Liverpool Professor Jon Tonge, Deputy Director of political consultancy Stratagem Anna Mercer, and the Belfast Telegraph’s Sam McBride … only one of whom had a student job as a children’s entertainer, but all of whom gave great analysis of the political landscape and their predictions for the UK General Election.

The event in the Europa Hotel was supported by the Linen Quarter Business Improvement District, and was filmed and edited by Alan Meban.