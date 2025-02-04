Conor Murphy elected to Seanad

"SF Conor Murphy 2022 (cropped)" by Sinn Féin is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Conor Murphy resigned as Economy Minister and from Stormont yesterday following his election to Seanad Éireann. As the BBC reports

“He secured one of the 60 seats available with the support of Sinn Féin TDs (members of the Irish parliament) and councillors.

He contested a seat on the Industrial and Commercial panel and, according to his party, will use his new role to advance the debate for a united Ireland.

Murphy previously described the move as a “natural progression of his politics” and said he looked forward to using his experience to shape the debate around Irish reunification.”

Some have speculated his resignation was related to health scare last year when he had a mini-stroke but Murphy has denied this is the case. Enda McClafferty in the BBC article writes that given the platform he has now been elected to, we should

“Expect Conor Murphy to have an impact, but maybe more in the TV and radio studios than in the chamber of the upper house.”

Time will tell if he that impact will be decisive.

As Murphy exits, Sinn Féin has tapped Caoimhe Archibald to replace him. She moves from Finance to Economy, with veteran MLA John O’Dowd to replacing her as Finance Minister and for Liz Kimmins to join the Executive as new Infrastructure minister.

04/02/2024: Amended to correct factual errors in OP.

Conor Murphy elected to Seanad

