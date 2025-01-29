Public must bear some responsibility for the lack of delivery at Stormont…

The Role of the Electorate in Political Accountability: A Reflection on Nicola Mallon’s Comments

In a recent episode of The View, with interviewer Mark Carruthers, Ms Nicola Mallon, former Minister in the Northern Ireland Executive, made a provocative observation about the lack of government delivery, pointing to the role of the electorate in shaping political outcomes. The comments, despite being made briefly and almost being missed by the interviewer struck a chord with me! I have been contemplating them for a number of weeks. Her comment—suggesting that the public bears some responsibility due to the choices they make at the ballot box—deserves a deeper exploration, particularly in a context as politically unique and complex as Northern Ireland.

The Democratic Contract

Democracy is often seen as a mechanism that empowers citizens to shape their future. It is a contract between the people and those they elect, built on the expectation that governments will represent their constituents and deliver effective policies. However, the electorate’s role does not end at the ballot box; voters also bear the responsibility of making informed decisions, holding leaders accountable, and demanding transparency.

Northern Ireland’s political system operates within the framework of consociational democracy, designed to ensure power-sharing among parties representing different community identities. While this model has been essential for peace and stability, it has perpetuated and ingrained tribal politics, where voting patterns are driven more by identity than by policy or performance. Asking the average voter to describe the policies of any of our local political parties, as expressed in their respective manifestos, will give you an indication of how much policies actually influence voting patterns.

This dynamic limits the electorate’s ability—or willingness—to vote for change, resulting in a political stalemate where the same parties dominate despite ongoing dissatisfaction with delivery.

Mallon’s point brings into focus the consequences of voter apathy or disengagement. In Northern Ireland, voter turnout has steadily declined in recent elections, reflecting a growing disillusionment with politics. Yet, by not voting or voting without scrutiny, the public inadvertently reinforces the status quo. If political parties perceive that their actions (or inaction) do not impact their electoral success, the incentive to deliver transformative change diminishes.

For democracy to thrive, the electorate must play an active role in demanding accountability. This requires:

Informed Decision-Making: Voters should assess candidates based on their track record, policy proposals, and ability to address issues such as health, education, and economic development. Engagement Beyond Elections: Citizens must engage with political representatives throughout their term, using mechanisms such as petitions, consultations, and public forums to express concerns and influence policy. Challenging Tribal Politics: Breaking free from identity-based voting patterns can pave the way for a more issue-driven political culture, fostering competition and encouraging better governance.

Shared Responsibility

While the electorate has a crucial role, the onus is not solely on voters. Political leaders must also demonstrate vision, integrity, and a willingness to address the structural challenges in Northern Ireland’s governance. Additionally, civic society, media, and educational institutions play an essential role in fostering political literacy and encouraging participation.

The media, as mentioned above, has a critical role to play. For too long the political class has escaped proper questioning and scrutiny on their delivery. Acceptance that we are “much better off than we used to be” is now no longer acceptable.

Conclusion

Mallon’s observation may be uncomfortable for some, but it is a necessary reminder of the collective responsibility inherent in a functioning democracy. If the public desires better governance and delivery, it must demand it—not just in words but through informed, active, and courageous participation in the political process. Only then can Northern Ireland move beyond its current impasse and toward a future of accountable and effective leadership.

Put simply, you get what you vote for!

Eugene Reid is a keen observer of all things business and politics. A former elected representative who has had a career working across the private, public and voluntary sectors! Bringing a unique perspective from a diverse and varied background.