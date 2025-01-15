Six Nations 2025 Preview

The Six nations squads have been announced and bar the usual injuries, not many surprises are contained therein. . Ireland seek to win the Six Nations for an unprecedented third time in a row without their head coach, Andy Farrell, who is away on Lion’s duty, and with a tough match against England in Lansdowne Rd. to start the ball rolling. Tough assignments against a resurgent Scotland away and a France team this year featuring the world’s best player, Antoine Dupont, will also present a difficult challenge. Italy have been improving in recent seasons, but Wales are in the doldrums having lost their last 12 tests in a row.

Ireland

Ireland’s form in the Autumn internationals wasn’t great with two narrow unconvincing 22-19 wins against Argentina and Australia and a significant 10 point loss to the All Blacks. A big 52-17 win against Fiji was the highlight of our campaign achieved with a few relative newcomers like Sam Prendergast, Jamie Osborne, Gus McCarthy, Cormac Izuchukwu, and Tom Clarkson.

The Irish provinces have also struggled in the Champions Cup. Leinster struggled against a La Rochelle team missing five of their starting players and who lost both their first choice props in the first half. Their defence has improved, and Prendergast looks a much better 10 than Ross Byrne, but they are still having problems in attack, at line-out and scrum. They lost both territory and possession by a 60-40 margin and had very few line-breaks. Ultimately, they were within the width of a post and a blocked drop goal attempt of a defeat. The standard of the match was very high, however, and will have been good preparation for the weeks ahead.

Munster managed to grind out a result against a very average Saracens side with an error strewn display. On the plus side their line-out and scrum performed well, they were dogged in defence, and they kept plugging away for the full 80 minutes, improving all the time. Nevertheless, it is difficult to see anyone other than Tadhg Beirne forcing their way into the Irish team, with the possible exceptions of Calvin Nash and Jack Crowley. Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony are on borrowed time and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of test class talent coming through bar perhaps Thomas Ahern, Edwin Edogbo, and Brian Gleeson.

Ulster suffered their third shellacking in a row, admittedly against strong teams, but could be struggling for confidence for the rest of the season following a shambolic second half against Leicester. Scott Wilson is one to watch, however, if he can continue on his current upward trajectory, with Nick Timoney and Cormac Izuchukwu continuing their good run of form. A win against fellow strugglers, Exeter, could give them a new lease of life in the Challenge Cup – a competition perhaps more in line with their current standard.

Connacht have been enjoying themselves there, with 3 bonus point victories, beating a strong looking Lyon side including four internationals in their pack with some excellent attacking rugby by 9 tries to 3 – all conceded off mauls. If only Connacht could beef up their pack and be more consistent in their performances! Cian Prendergast continues his challenge for an Ireland squad place, with Cathal Forde and Sean Jansen long shots for a training place.

So, the provincial news is mixed at best, but Wales defied their regional teams form for many years. One of the few advantages of having most of your players coming from the same club is that you don’t need as long to weld the team together. That advantage fades as the tournament progresses and opposition coaches have more time with their players – witness Ireland’s generally strong starts at World Cups, followed by an early exit. So, I would be more worried about facing Scotland – also largely built around one club in Glasgow Warriors, and France later in the tournament.

Ireland have a reasonably clean bill of health with Furlong back in harness and Sheehan and Lowe said to be back in full training. Tom O’Toole is suspended for the first two matches, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, and Craig Casey are injured, and a few players like Nick Timoney, Nathan Doak, Ross Byrne, Oli Jager, Gavin Coombes and Thomas Ahern will be disappointed at being omitted.

This means that Van Der Flier is the only specialist open side in the squad, and loosehead remains a concern if anything happens to Andrew Porter. Leinster seem to view Cian Healy as a 20 minute player, although admittedly that was against 150KG behemoth Uini Atonio, now also in the France squad. Third choice loose head, Jack Boyle, is promising, but is the only uncapped player in the squad.

The emergence of Sam Prendergast seems to have spooked his rivals, Jack Crowley and Ross Byrne, whose form has suffered as they try to do what he seems to be able to do almost effortlessly. Frawley is the third choice 10 even though he rarely plays there. Jamie Osborne’s form has been so good, the other back three players must be looking nervously over their shoulders.

Craig Casey’s injury opens up a spot for another scrum half. Ordinarily you would expect Caolin Blade, his deputy in South Africa, to nab that spot, but he has been usurped to some degree by Ben Murphy and Mathew Devine at Connacht. Nathan Doak’s form has also improved for Ulster, although his speed of pass remains a concern. Interim Head Coach Simon Easterby has opted to retain faith in Caolin Blade and add Ben Murphy to the development list, presumably as a long term successor for Conor Murray (35). Recent rule changes protecting the scrum half may also favour the selection of smaller, faster, nippier, sniping runners like Ben Murphy.

The other development players are Cathal Forde and James McNabney who have been impressive for Connacht and Ulster, respectively, while Leinster academy player, Hugh Cooney, was impressive on the emerging Ireland tour. Looked at as a whole, the Irish squad lacks really speedy wingers, a truly monstrous second row, and depth at prop. But we are not a long way from the side that reached #1 in the World rankings and would be my marginal favourites to win the 6 Nations again. A lot depends on Crowley re-discovering his mojo, or Prendergast fulfilling his promise early and taking over Sexton’s mantel.

Ireland Men’s Squad – Guinness Men’s Six Nations:

Forwards (21): Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(23), Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(46), Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(56), Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)*, Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(2), Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(46), Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(captain)(47), Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(78), Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)(134), Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)(84), Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(42), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(1), Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(37), Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(2), Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(16), Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(110), Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(70), Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(4), James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(67), Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(27), Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(68)

Backs (15): Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(60), Caolin Blade (Galwegians/Connacht)(3), Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(19), Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(8), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(38), Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(25), Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(77), Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)(42), James Lowe (Leinster)(36), Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(120), Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)(8), Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster)(8), Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(5), Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(3), Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(63).

Development Players (4): Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)*, Cathal Forde (Corinthians/Connacht)*, James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)*, Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)*

England

It says much for England’s confidence that the loss of wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to injury is seen as such a devastating blow. The 22 year old only has only 10 caps to his name, which makes him something of a neophyte on the international stage whatever his talents. England never produce a bad team and will field their usual heavyweight and combative pack. They ran both the All Blacks and the world Champions South Africa close in November and only lost to Australia by a last minute try. They tend to play to a limited kicking based game plan, but which can be effective, especially in wet and windy weather.

Borthwick has named Maro Itoje as Captain with Jamie George and Ellis Genge as vice Captains – all front five forwards, illustrating his forward dominated playing philosophy and the lack of on-field leadership he expects from his backs. England’s sole world class back is Marcus Smith, but England seem in two minds as to how to use him best – at 10 or 15?

The fall-out from Felix Jones’ resignation continues with no full time successor in place, so what defensive system will England use? Borthwick is on borrowed time and needs to start winning more clutch matches. He managed it with a late drop goal against Ireland in Twickenham last year in what was not one of Ireland’s better performances, but can he repeat the feat in Lansdowne Rd? England are never less than competitive, and it could be a one score game, but there are not many players in this squad you could confidently call world class, and that goes for the coaching team as well.

England 2025 Six Nations Squad

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 6 caps), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 7 caps), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 44 caps), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 11 caps), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 6 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 56 caps), Theo Dan (Saracens, 16 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 20 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 37 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 66 caps) – vice-captain, Jamie George (Saracens, 97 caps) – vice-captain, Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby, 2 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 88 caps) – captain, George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 19 caps), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, 1 cap), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 7 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 45 caps), Tom Willis (Saracens, 1 cap).

Backs: Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped), Elliot Daly (Saracens, 69 caps), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 2 caps), George Ford (Sale Sharks, 98 caps), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 15 caps), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 31 caps), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 18 caps), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 11 caps), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 3 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 69 caps), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 6 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 39 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 35 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps).

Scotland

Scotland have a backline to rival any international side and generally quite a good pack as well – particularly effective at the breakdown. Ireland have beaten them pretty convincingly in recent years – with Cian Healy at hooker in 2023 – but this game is wide open unless there is a significant improvement in Ireland’s form. Scotland will feel they owe Ireland one and there is no reason why they couldn’t win if they put together an 80 minute performance. Scotland would also be my dark horse for the Championship as a whole, but I suspect France, and perhaps England, will be too strong for them up front.

Scotland squad for the 2025 Guinness Six Nations (caps in brackets):

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Gregor Brown (Glasgow), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Rory Darge (Glasgow), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Bordeaux), Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh), Will Hurd (Leicester), Jack Mann (Glasgow), D’Arcy Rae (Edinburgh), Dylan Richardson (Sale), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Glasgow), Marshall Sykes (Edinburgh).

Backs: Fergus Burke (Saracens), Matt Currie (Edinburgh), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), George Horne (Glasgow), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton), Huw Jones (Glasgow), Tom Jordan (Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow), Finn Russell (Bath), Kyle Rowe (Glasgow), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (Toulon)

Wales

You can put together quite a good first XV out of the Wales squad, but doubts remain about the quality of their bench and back-up players should any of their front liners get injured. Some of their older stars like Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams are also getting a bit long in tooth. On their day, they can play some attractive and effective rugby, and any team taking them lightly could be in for a shock. That said, they must be favourites for the wooden spoon given that they play Italy in Rome. I would be greatly surprised if they had more than a handful of players in Andy Farrell’s Lion’s squad unless they show greatly improved form.

Wales 2025 Six Nations squad:

Forwards

Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby), James Botham (Cardiff Rugby), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), WillGriff John (Sale Sharks), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Sam Parry (Ospreys), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Will Rowlands (Racing 92), Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Freddie Thomas (Gloucester Rugby), Henry Thomas (Scarlets), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby)

Backs

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby), Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Rugby), Dan Edwards* (Ospreys), Josh Hathaway (Gloucester Rugby), Eddie James (Scarlets), Ellis Mee* (Scarlets), Blair Murray (Scarlets), Joe Roberts (Scarlets), Tom Rogers (Scarlets), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Liam Williams (Saracens), Rhodri Williams (Dragons), Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby)

France

France have picked a strong squad with Antoine Dupont back from the Olympic 7’s gold medal win and Ntamack back from injury. Intriguingly they have also plucked Rabah Slimani out of retirement, presumably to get his inside Knowledge of Leinster and Ireland’s scrum, maul and line-out. Lock Joshua Brennan, son of Irish international, Trever Brennan, is also included, as is Antoine Frisch, late of Munster.

With the curious exception of last year, when Ireland hammered a French side in Marseille before it had recovered from its home World Cup disappointment, Ireland France matches tend to be arm-wrestles with little to choose between the sides. It would take a better analyst than me to spot a weakness in this French squad, it seems to have everything, including a variety of style and strength in depth in every position.

France squad for the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations:

Forwards: Esteban Abadie, Dorian Aldegheri, Grégory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Hugo Auradou, Cyril Baille, Giorgi Beria, Paul Boudehent, Joshua Brennan, Georges-Henri Colombe, François Cros, Thibaud Flament, Marko Gazzotti, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mathias Halagahu, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch, Maxime Lamothe, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Emmanuel Meafou, Dany Priso, Rabah Slimani, Romain Taofifenua

Backs: Théo Attissogbe, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Léo Barré, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Nicolas Depoortère, Gaël Dréan, Antoine Dupont, Antoine Frisch, Émilien Gailleton, Matthieu Jalibert, Nolann Le Garrec, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Noah Nene, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos, Gabin Villière

Italy

Italy have been playing attractive if slightly herem scarem rugby for some years now, but have lacked the forward power, defensive organisation, and discipline to come out on the right side of the score line in most of their matches. They’re always capable of an upset win, but a team like Ireland would have to seriously underperform or be extremely unlucky with injuries or refereeing decisions to be vulnerable by the time the final whistle comes due.

I would give them a better than evens chance of beating Wales at home, but after that we are in serious upset territory. They are capable of scoring tries in most of their matches, however. Their backline has been getting steadily better and they have a relatively short injury list, with only Louis LYNAGH (Benetton Rugby, 5 caps), Paolo ODOGWU (Benetton Rugby, 6 caps), and Andrea ZAMBONIN (Zebre Parma, 9 caps) listed as being unavailable due to injury.

Props: Simone FERRARI (Benetton Rugby, 59 caps), Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebre Parma, 47 caps), Marco RICCIONI (Saracens, 30 caps), Luca RIZZOLI (Zebre Parma, debutant), Giosuè ZILOCCHI (Benetton Rugby, 22 caps); Hookers Gianmarco LUCCHESI (Toulon, 28 caps), Giacomo NICOTERA (Stade Francais, 28 caps); Second rows; Niccolò CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 47 caps), Riccardo FAVRETTO (Benetton Rugby, 4 caps), Dino LAMB (Harlequins, 9 caps),Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 59 caps) Back Rows: Lorenzo CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 23 caps), Alessandro IZEKOR (Benetton Rugby, 6 caps), Michele LAMARO (Benetton Rugby, 43 caps), Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 58 caps), Ross VINTCENT (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps), Manuel ZULIANI (Benetton Rugby, 27 caps).

Scrum-halves: Alessandro GARBISI (Benetton Rugby, 13 caps), Martin PAGE-RELO (Lyon, 13 caps), Stephen VARNEY (Vannes, 30 caps); Fly-halves;Tommaso ALLAN (Perpignan, 81 caps), Paolo GARBISI (Toulon, 42 caps), Leonardo MARIN (Benetton Rugby, 13 caps); Centres: Juan Ignacio BREX (Benetton Rugby, 41 caps), Tommaso MENONCELLO (Benetton Rugby, 23 caps);Wings/Fullbacks: Ange CAPUOZZO (Stade Toulousain, 23 caps), Matt GALLAGHER (Benetton Rugby, 2 caps), Simone GESI (Zebre Parma, 1 cap), Monty IOANE (Lyon, 35 caps), Jacopo TRULLA (Zebre Parma, 12 caps)

LET THE GAMES BEGIN!

Frank Schnittger is the author of Sovereignty 2040, a future history of how Irish re-unification might work out. He has worked in business in Dublin and London and, on a voluntary basis, for charities in community development, education, restorative justice and addiction services. www.eurotrib.com