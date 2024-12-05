Will Labour’s new Legacy Act satisfy victims and survivors? Its fate is in their hands.

NI Secretary Hilary Benn

The UK government has begun proceedings to replace the Legacy Act introduced by the previous Conservative government which was opposed by all parties in Northern Ireland and the Irish government. The controversial Act halted scores of civil cases and inquests into Troubles deaths. These will now resume. But a new Act will fall short of restoring a full trial process with its own independent international investigations body as some of its critics demanded. The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery ( ICRIR) will survive but with its powers strengthened in compatibility with human rights laws.

In a Commons statement, the Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said “too many families” have had to “wait too long to find out what happened to their loved ones” as he announced measures being taken to progress cases.

He described the previous administration’s approach to legacy matters as “wrong” and said aspects of the legislation were found by the courts to be incompatible with obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

“I am today laying a remedial order under the Human Rights Act to take the first steps to honour that commitment.

“This order will remedy all of the human rights deficiencies in the Act identified by the Northern Ireland High Court in February in the case of Dillon and others” he claimed. In Dillon the NI Court of Appeal found that under the Windsor Framework so loathed by unionists the abolition of case reviews by the courts implied by conditional immunity was a denial of human rights under EU law applying in Northern Ireland. The UK.government are still considering appealing Dillon to the Supreme Court.

Said Benn: “Specifically, the order will remove all provisions from the Act relating to the immunity scheme which, let it not be forgotten, would have enabled any of those who perpetrated the most appalling terrorist crimes to seek immunity from prosecution from the ICRIR.”

He will introduce primary legislation to allow Troubles cases to be brought back to the civil courts “a basic right denied them by the Legacy Act.” Inquests, starting with those previously halted by the Act will also be restored.

The new Act will also seek to improve the disclosure regime for the ICRIR and, in specific circumstances, enable the commission to hold public hearings.

But nationalists and legal critics such as the Committee for the Administration of Justice (CAJ) will condemn the UK government’s decision to appeal against a court finding that the UK government had too much power in reserving to itself final decisions on disclosing sensitive state-held information. This is the so-called “national security veto” which critics claim amounts to coverup.

The ICRIR has faced sustained criticism from groups representing Troubles victims since it was established by the legacy Act.

Benn said the confidence of families in the commission’s work is “paramount”, adding: “We will make further changes to reform and strengthen the commission’s independence, powers and accountability.”

“The removal of conditional immunity, the reinstatement of legacy inquests halted by the Act, restoring civil cases and reforming ICRIR while enabling it to continue working on behalf of the growing number of families who have already sought its help.”

The removal of conditional immunity leaves open the question of what sort of terms might be offered to encourage potential suspects and perpetrators to give evidence.

Benn said he will hold talks with families, victims’ groups, civil society and the veterans community about the legislation he intends to bring forward.

“I want to take the opportunity to reassure the House that as a government we are committed to ensuring that veterans receive the right welfare and, where appropriate, legal support.”

Detailed conversations will also continue with the Irish Government.

Immediate political reaction fell along predictable lines. The DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the decisions the secretary of state had made on inquests and civil cases would “not result in terrorists being taken through the courts and is only going to result in aging members of the security forces being dragged, once again, through the courts”.

The reaction from Sinn Féin MP John Finucane who had earlier given a cautious welcome to the public inquiry into his father’s murder was perhaps more critical than expected. The announcement fell short of Labour’s manifesto commitment to “repeal and replace the act”, he said. A number of Benn’s proposals were “outrageous and disgraceful. His main focus is on retaining and reforming the ICRIR in a vain bid to attract the support of families and victims rather than dealing with their genuine and well-rehearsed concerns,” Finucane added.

It will some months for the full replacement Act to emerge and to discover if it will be sufficiently strengthened to satisfy those most closely affected- the victims and survivors.

Hilary Benn has put the fate of the ICRIR in their hands.

Former BBC journalist and manager in Belfast, Manchester and London, Editor Spolight; Political Editor BBC NI; Current Affairs Commissioning editor BBC Radio 4; Editor Political and Parliamentary Programmes, BBC Westminster; former London Editor Belfast Telegraph. Hon Senior Research Fellow, The Constitution Unit, Univ Coll. London