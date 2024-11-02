Give us your questions and suggestions about the Slugger comments policy…

We get a lot of questions about our comments policy, and I wanted to be more transparent about how the mods make their decisions, so this is your chance to ask any questions.

Also, I am keen to improve the comments experience, so if you have any suggestions, please do.

We get over 15,000 comments a month. All the mods and I are unpaid volunteers, so it is just not practical for us to answer individual queries by email. So, I plan to do these posts every now and again to give you all a chance to vent.

Before commenting, I suggest you read our FAQ, which covers many common questions.

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.